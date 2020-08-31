Dhaka, Delhi to launch travel air bubble soon

They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits, another official told UNB.



India's proposal to launch a travel air bubble between the two countries opening limited flights for official, business and medical travellers was appreciated by the Bangladesh side.



India has created transport bubbles with the USA, France and Germany.



In addition to Indian carriers, the carriers from these countries are now permitted to operate services between India and their respective countries.



Next JCC



The next meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) at the level of the foreign ministers will be convened shortly to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationship, including the projects.



The JCC will set a roadmap for taking forward the bilateral cooperation to the next level, officials said adding that no date is fixed yet for the JCC.



Review on projects will be given importance as priority issues in the next JCC to expedite the implementation process, said an official.



A high-level monitoring mechanism is likely to be set up to regularly review the progress of the ongoing projects, he said.



The fifth meeting of the Bangladesh-India JCC was held in New Delhi on 8 February, 2019.



The next FM-level meeting will review the ongoing cooperation like implementation of decisions taken so far, including those issues agreed in the last JCC.



Security, border management, trade and investment flows, power and energy, river water sharing, development partnership, transport connectivity, culture, people-to-people contacts will be discussed in the JCC.



