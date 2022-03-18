Dhaka, Delhi to work together for better future: Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh and India would continue to work together to realize the collective aspirations of their citizens.

"I am confident (about that)," she said, expressing her thanks to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his government for evacuating some Bangladeshi nationals, along with the Indians, who were stranded in Sumy Oblast of war-torn Ukraine.

The wholehearted cooperation that the Indian government has been extending in this regard is a "testament to the unique and enduring relationship" that the two countries have been enjoying over the years, she said in a recent letter to Modi.