Dhaka, Delhi want to resume flights soon

Bangladesh and India want to resume flight operations through a special “air bubble” arrangement “as soon as possible” after finalising the “technicalities”.

Both sides are finalising the technicalities including frequency of flights and relevant issues, an official told UNB.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has already announced the resumption of online visa application services for Bangladeshis.

Visa categories currently allowed are medical, business, employment, entry, journalist, diplomatic, official, UN official and UN diplomatic.