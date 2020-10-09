Dhaka for stronger cooperation among NAM member states

Since then, he said, Bangladesh remains an ardent supporter of NAM. He mentioned that since inception, NAM represented the basic aspirations of the common people of the world - to remain free from hunger and disease, to get decent employment and to achieve quality education.

However, the foreign minister said, COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges to these aspirations.

During this trying time, NAM countries must work in full solidarity and pool their best practices, experiences, crises-management protocols, research, and resources to fight the invisible enemy, he said.

The foreign minister particularly underscored collaboration and political commitment among the member states on equitable and timely access to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines at affordable prices, guided by the spirit of fraternity and solidarity.