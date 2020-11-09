Dhaka hopes tripartite talks to begin in Beijing soon

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday expressed optimism over the resumption of talks on Rohingya repatriation using a tripartite mechanism after the formation of a new government in Myanmar, reports UNB.

"We want to remain positive," Momen told reporters indicating that the tripartite talks will begin soon.

Bangladesh, Myanmar and China are planning to hold foreign minister-level tripartite talks, likely in Beijing, to begin the repatriation of Rohingyas without any delay.

The Myanmar side made a commitment over the repatriation of Rohingyas in various ways but not a single Rohingya returned to Rakhine over the last three years.