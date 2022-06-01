Dhaka-Jalpaiguri ‘Mitali Express’ train starts operation

The ‘Mitali Express’, the third Bangladesh-India train service, formally began operations between New Jalpaiguri in India’s West Bengal and Dhaka Cantonment station in Bangladesh on Wednesday, reports news agency BSS.

Bangladesh Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and his Indian counterpart Ashwini Vaishnav jointly flagged off the rail service in a virtual format from the Rail Bhaban, headquarters of Indian Railway ministry in New Delhi.