Dhaka, Male sign 4 MoUs on bilateral cooperation

Dhaka and the Male on Thursday signed four instruments to enhance cooperation in different sectors, including fisheries and cultural affairs, reports UNB.
The MoUs are on joint commission for comprehensive cooperation (JCC), bilateral foreign office consultations (FOC), cooperation in the field of fisheries and pelagic fishing and cultural exchange programme (CEP) for 2022-2025.
The signing ceremony was held after bilateral talks between the two sides led by Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the prime minister office.
The two leaders witnessed the signing ceremony.
The MoU on joint commission for comprehensive cooperation (JCC) was signed by Bangladesh foreign minister AK abdul Momen and Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid.
Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed signed the MoU on bilateral foreign office consultations (FOC).
The MoU on cooperation in the field of fisheries and pelagic fishing was signed by Bangladesh fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim and minister of economic development of the Maldives Fayyaz Ismail.
The MoU on cultural exchange programme (CEP) for 2022-2025 signed by state minister for cultural affairs of Bangladesh KM Khalid and the Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid.