Dhaka-Male ties better than ever: Envoy

UNB
Hulhumale
The relationship between Bangladesh and the Maldives is better than ever, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the Maldives Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Saturday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina may visit the Maldives this month, he said.

“During the premier’s visit, the improvement of bilateral trade relations, the regularisation of irregular Bangladeshis and some other economic issues will get priority,” Nazmul Hasan added.

The high commissioner was exchanging views with the journalists at the Bangladesh High Commission in the Hulhumale area of the Maldives in the evening.

“There are about 100,000 Bangladeshi workers in the Maldives. Of them, 50,000 workers are illegal. Discussions are underway with the government to regularise these Bangladeshis,” Nazmul Hasan said.

“In the last two years, we have tried to find out how to improve the condition of expatriates,” he added. “Due to Covid-19, many Bangladeshis have lost their jobs.”

“About 100 Bangladeshis are in Maldivian jail on charges of different crimes, including drug and child abuse. The process of sending 30 of them to Bangladesh is underway,” the high commissioner said.

“Biman Bangladesh Airlines could not launch flights with the Maldives. However, US Bangla Airlines has successfully launched flights.”

