Dhaka mulls IPEF invitation: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Bangladesh is still studying the different aspects of recently launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), reports UNB.

He made the remarks while responding to a question when a small group of reporters approached him to know about Bangladesh’s stand and whether it will be beneficial for the country to join.

“We’ll work to protect our own country’s interest,” Momen said on Sunday, adding that many may give different suggestions.

Earlier, US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said there will be opportunities for other countries to join in the recently launched IPEF.