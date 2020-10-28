Dhaka-Mymensingh rail link restored

Train communication on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route remained suspended for nearly two hours after a derailment at Dhirasram Station in Gazipur on Wednesday, UNB reports.

Dhirasram railway station master Helal Uddin said the engine of the Dhaka-bound ‘Commuter Express’ train from Jamalpur veered off the track around 10:30am, snapping train communication on Dhaka-Mymensingh route.