Dhaka-Mymensingh rail link restored

Train communication on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route remained suspended for nearly two hours after a derailment at Dhirasram Station in Gazipur on Wednesday, UNB reports.
Dhirasram railway station master Helal Uddin said the engine of the Dhaka-bound ‘Commuter Express’ train from Jamalpur veered off the track around 10:30am, snapping train communication on Dhaka-Mymensingh route.
A relief train from Joydebpur went to the spot and salvaged the train around noon.
A number of trains were stranded at Joydebpur and Tongi stations after the derailment.
Train communication resumed on the route around noon.