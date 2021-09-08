Dhaka not to recognise Afghan govt now: Shahriar Alam

The junior minister said Dhaka is still observing the situation very closely. "We don't want to do anything hurriedly," he added.
Alam said Dhaka's focus still remains on to see restore of peace and stability fully free from any war in Afghanistan.
Thanking all concerned as some Bangladesh nationals have been able to return home, the state minister urged the authorities there ensuring safety of all nationals who are still staying in Afghanistan.
Earlier in an interview with BBC Bangla from London, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh will decide its policy towards Afghanistan independently. The decision of Bangladesh is not linked with the decision of any other country, he told the British broadcaster.
On Tuesday, the Taliban announced their interim government weeks after they swept to power and toppled the previous government.
Despite previous Taliban's promises that their rule would be inclusive, the government is drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks with established hardliners in all key posts and no women.