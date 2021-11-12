Dhaka seeks time-bound action plan to contain Covid-19

He also mentioned supporting the vaccine manufacturing capabilities in certain countries like Bangladesh in the Global South, in a meaningful manner through appropriate interventions concerning intellectual property rights and technology transfer.

In his fifth recommendation, Momen called for factoring the linkage between climate change and biodiversity loss with pandemic outbreaks in the collective efforts to build back better, greener and stronger from the pandemic.

In his statement during the meeting, the foreign minister highlighted the fact that Bangladesh has managed to keep the fatality rate lower than the global average.

He also informed that the infection rate in Bangladesh remains under 1 per cent at present.

Contrary to some dire projections, Momen said, Bangladesh managed to keep the infection and death rates absolutely minimal in the congested Rohingya camps Cox’s Bazar.

Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s demand that the Covid-19 vaccines should be declared as ‘global public good’ to make them affordable to all countries.

He also urged that pharmaceutical companies, including those in Bangladesh, should be encouraged and assisted to produce Covid-19 vaccines; and stated that Bangladesh stands ready to contribute to global vaccines production.