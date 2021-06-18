Dhaka seeks UN chief's intervention to resolve Rohingya crisis

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has sought UN secretary general Antonio Guterres' personal intervention over the Rohingya issue, saying it is now needed more than ever as the political situation in Myanmar has deteriorated, reports UNB.

The foreign minister also said it is frustrating that many influential countries have enhanced their economic and business relations with Myanmar while publicly decrying the human rights violations there.

Momen made the remarks during his meeting with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters on Thursday.