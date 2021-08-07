Dhaka sends medical supply to Jakarta

“These medicines have been provided with the kind directive of honorable prime minister Sheikh Hasina,” a foreign ministry press release said here today.
The consignment of the essential Covid-19 medicines reached Jakarta on Saturday where the corona virus has taken a serious toll, it added.
In the process, Bangladesh remains committed to stand beside Indonesia and other South-East Asian countries, said the foreign ministry. The embassy of Bangladesh in Jakarta has handed over the medicines to the local authorities.
Beacon pharma, a Bangladeshi private pharmaceuticals, has joined with the efforts of the government to support the brotherly people of Indonesia.