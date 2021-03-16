Dhaka stresses signing Teesta water sharing deal

Bangladesh has emphasised signing of interim water sharing agreement of the Teesta river as agreed by Bangladesh and India in 2011.

For the betterment of millions of people of the two countries, Bangladesh stressed the sharing of water of six trans-boundary rivers - Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dharla and Dudhkumar, conducting feasibility study jointly for optimum utilisation of the water received by Bangladesh under the provisions of Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, 1996.

The issues were discussed at the water resources secretary-level meeting between Bangladesh and India in New Delhi on Tuesday.