Dhaka summons Myanmar ambassador over 'visible' military movement along border

The foreign affairs ministry on Sunday summoned Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and protested at the visible military movement along the Myanmar side of the border.

Myanmar ambassador was summoned to the office of director general (DG-Myanmar wing) Md Delwar Hossain and asked to stop suspicious activities along the border in the Rakhine state of the country to end misunderstanding between two countries.

Sources said Bangladesh noticed suspicious movement of Myanmar military forces on fishing trawlers at three points near the border since Friday morning. One of the points is within 200 metres of the international border.