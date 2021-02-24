Dhaka, Tashkent to expand ties in new areas, JWC talks soon

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan have discussed involvement of "Uztekstilprom" in the upcoming third Joint Working Commission (JWC) meeting between the two countries.



Bangladesh ambassador to Uzbekistan Md Zahangir Alam had a meeting with Ilkhom Khaidarov Utkurovich, former Ambassador and chairman (with status of a cabinet minister) of the government organization "Uztekstilprom", Association of Enterprises of the Textiles of the Republic of Uzbekistan at the Association office on Tuesday, UNB reports.



The two countries want to expand cooperation in textile sector, leather products as well as jute industry, information technology and software industries. Discussion was also held to explore opportunities the free economic zones of Uzbekistan. Bangladesh representatives also sought investment in the domestic economic zones.