Dhaka to host world peace conference in November

The father of the nation, who was a proponent of peace and addressing problems with dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts, was awarded the medal on 23 May, 1973. It was the first international award to any leader of the newly-independent Bangladesh.

Momen said the world peace conference will be organised with the participation of progressive personalities and intellectuals who are promoting peace in the world.

He said a special discussion will be held on Bangabandhu during the world peace conference. A committee has been formed to successfully hold the event, said the foreign minister.

He said Bangladesh is now a model country for peace following the path shown by Bangabandhu.

Bangladesh, under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is spreading the peace message across the world which is the "culture of peace."

State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam delivered welcome remarks and said Bangladesh is standing strong holding its head high, bearing Bangabandhu's great ideal.