Dhaka to host world peace conference in November

Bangladesh will host a two-day world peace conference in November this year, marking the ongoing birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as part of promoting a culture of peace and tolerance.
“Bangabandhu Peace Award” will also be introduced and conferred during the conference.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said this while addressing a discussion at the Foreign Service Academy, marking the 47th anniversary of Bangabandhu's Joliot Curie Peace Prize given in recognition of his contributions to world peace.
The father of the nation, who was a proponent of peace and addressing problems with dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts, was awarded the medal on 23 May, 1973. It was the first international award to any leader of the newly-independent Bangladesh.
Momen said the world peace conference will be organised with the participation of progressive personalities and intellectuals who are promoting peace in the world.
He said a special discussion will be held on Bangabandhu during the world peace conference. A committee has been formed to successfully hold the event, said the foreign minister.
He said Bangladesh is now a model country for peace following the path shown by Bangabandhu.
Bangladesh, under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is spreading the peace message across the world which is the "culture of peace."
State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam delivered welcome remarks and said Bangladesh is standing strong holding its head high, bearing Bangabandhu's great ideal.
He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for people's emancipation and establishing peace.
Researcher on the liberation war affairs lieutenant colonel (retd) Kazi Sazzad Ali Zahir was the keynote speaker at the discussion chaired by foreign minister Momen.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and chief of protocol Amanul Haq also spoke on the occasion.
Former finance minister AMA Muhith, columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury and ambassadors and high commissioners joined the event virtually.
A documentary on Bangabandhu was also screened at the programme.