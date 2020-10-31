Dhaka to Jaflong direct bus service from 2 Nov

UNB
Sylhet

A direct bus service from Dhaka to Jaflong and Bholaganj, popular tourist spots in Sylhet division, will start operating from 2 November, with the aim to boost the tourism in the country, according to Imran Ahmad, expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister.

The minister came up with the remarks on Saturday while inaugurating AC bus service on Sylhet-Tamabil-Jaflong route on Saturday.

Two bus services from Jaflong to Dhaka and Bholaganj to Dhaka will operate from 2 November, he said adding that tourism in Sylhet has great possibilities.

"Many people will get employment centering the tourism business in Sylhet", he hoped.

