Dhaka to seek Washington’s wider, diversified cooperation

Bangladesh will seek wider and diversified cooperation from the United States and demand again the withdrawal of sanctions imposed on elite force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and several of its current and former officials as the minister-level bilateral meeting is set to take place in Washington on 4 April.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen left Dhaka for the US on Saturday night to hold the bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Antony J. Blinken at the US Department of State on the very day of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.