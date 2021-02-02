Dhaka urges Kuala Lumpur to finalise protocol on employment of workers

Bangladesh has urged Malaysia to finalise the protocol amending the MoU between the governments of Malaysia and Bangladesh (G-to-G plus) on the employment of workers, reports news agency UNB.
Bangladesh also requested Malaysia to take back the stranded Bangladeshi workers who could not return to Malaysia due to COVID-19 lockdown.
Bangladesh appreciated the government of Malaysia for allowing the workers to change employers and also for introducing the recalibration programme under which illegal workers would have an opportunity to legalise.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen raised the issues when the newly appointed High Commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh Hazanah Md Hashim met him at the State Guest House, Padma on Monday.
The Malaysian High Commissioner acknowledged the immense contributions of Bangladeshi workers and professionals in Malaysian economy and society.
She assured Dhaka of taking up the issue of worker’s return with her government. The Malaysian envoy was appreciative of the policy initiatives and social safety net programmes of Bangladesh in the face of prolonged pandemic.
To expand trade, the High Commissioner hoped that the negotiations for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will start soon.
Momen lauded the strong moral and political support of Malaysia in favour of Rohingyas and sought further support from both Malaysia and ASEAN for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.
He urged Malaysia to continue the operation of the field hospital to the support of the Rohingyas even if it is in a limited form.
Momen also noted that recently the first gentleman of Singapore donated relief materials for the Rohingyas staying in Bhasan Char island.
The Bangladesh foreign minister sought Malaysia's support to Bangladesh’s candidature for ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner.
The foreign minister hoped that Bangladesh-Malaysia bilateral relations would reach a new height during her tenure in Dhaka through meaningful cooperation and collaboration in different areas of interest.
Momen mentioned that Bangladesh has been enjoying brotherly and cordial relationship with Malaysia since the independence.
He noted that Malaysia is important to Bangladesh on a wide range of issues such as overseas employment, higher education, science-technology, agro-processing, trade, tourism, energy etc. and foreign investment.
He suggested that an investment delegation from Malaysia may visit the economic zones and industrial parks in Bangladesh to invest in Bangladesh where an investment-friendly environment is prevailing.