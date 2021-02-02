Dhaka urges Kuala Lumpur to finalise protocol on employment of workers

Bangladesh has urged Malaysia to finalise the protocol amending the MoU between the governments of Malaysia and Bangladesh (G-to-G plus) on the employment of workers, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh also requested Malaysia to take back the stranded Bangladeshi workers who could not return to Malaysia due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Bangladesh appreciated the government of Malaysia for allowing the workers to change employers and also for introducing the recalibration programme under which illegal workers would have an opportunity to legalise.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen raised the issues when the newly appointed High Commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh Hazanah Md Hashim met him at the State Guest House, Padma on Monday.