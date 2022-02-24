Dhaka urges restraint and dialogue after Russian invasion of Ukraine

The government of Bangladesh said they are also assessing the possible impacts of the crisis on the economy of the region and beyond following the deteriorating situation in the region.
Meanwhile, the government of Bangladesh asked the Bangladesh nationals in Ukraine to move to a safer location and if necessary to Poland.
The ministry has been maintaining close coordination with the embassy of Bangladesh in Poland.
"We have been extending all out support to the stranded Bangladeshis there for their immediate repatriation to Bangladesh. For smooth coordination of the repatriation process, Bangladesh embassy in Warsaw has already been strengthened with additional manpower and resources," said the MoFA, adding that all types of consular assistances are being extended free of cost.