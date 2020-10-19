Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets cabinet nod

The cabinet on Monday approved the draft of an air services agreement to be signed with Austria for direct flight operations between Dhaka and Vienna.

The approval came from the weekly cabinet meeting held virtually with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members joined from the secretariat, reports UNB.

“If the direct flight operation is introduced between Dhaka to Vienna, the trade, business and labour market as well as cooperation in industrial, health and defence sectors will be expanded between the two countries. Besides, the air communication with other European countries will be easier,” cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said at a press briefing after the meeting.