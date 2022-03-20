Dhaka, Washington eye ‘closer understanding’ on key issues

Bangladesh and the United States are holding the 8th “Partnership Dialogue” in the capital city as the two countries intend to have “closer understanding” and broader relations removing gaps, reports UNB.

This is the first such bilateral meeting after the sanctions imposed by the US on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and several of its former and current officials on allegation of violation of human rights.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is leading the Bangladesh delegation while Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the third-ranked official at the US Department of State, is leading the US side at the dialogue that began at State guesthouse Padma on Sunday morning.