Dhaka, Washington ties ‘broad, dynamic’: Ambassador Haas

Beyond the work of government, the United States and Bangladesh are closely linked through our people-to-people ties, he said.

“Together, we have delivered greater prosperity to both our peoples while working to make the Indo-Pacific region more open, more secure, and more prosperous,” the US envoy added.

Ambassador Haas said this year marks 50 years of friendship between the two countries. He looks forward to using his tenure to work with Bangladesh and solidify ties for the next 50 years and beyond.

“I am excited to begin my assignment as the US Ambassador to Bangladesh. It was an honour for me to present my credentials to President Hamid,” said the Ambassador.

He thanked the people of Bangladesh for their extremely hospitable welcome.

During the meeting, the new US Ambassador sought the full cooperation of the President in discharging his duties.