Dhaka, Washington ties ‘broad, dynamic’: Ambassador Haas

Welcoming the new ambassador, President Hamid said that Bangladesh’s relation with the United States is very good and the diplomatic relations as well as trade and investment have expanded in various fields.
The President hoped that the US would continue to put pressure on Myanmar to send back Rohingya to their homeland with dignity.
The President thanked the government and the people of the US for providing assistance to Bangladesh, including vaccine, in the fight against Covid -19.
Together, we have delivered greater prosperity to both our peoples while working to make the Indo-Pacific region more open, more secure, and more prosperous
Peter Haas told the President that said Bangladesh is an important partner of the US and the bilateral relationship is “broad and dynamic”.
“Our cooperation on economic issues, development, security, and climate change demonstrates the range of our strong partnership and future potential,” he said after presenting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid.
Beyond the work of government, the United States and Bangladesh are closely linked through our people-to-people ties, he said.
“Together, we have delivered greater prosperity to both our peoples while working to make the Indo-Pacific region more open, more secure, and more prosperous,” the US envoy added.
Ambassador Haas said this year marks 50 years of friendship between the two countries. He looks forward to using his tenure to work with Bangladesh and solidify ties for the next 50 years and beyond.
“I am excited to begin my assignment as the US Ambassador to Bangladesh. It was an honour for me to present my credentials to President Hamid,” said the Ambassador.
He thanked the people of Bangladesh for their extremely hospitable welcome.
During the meeting, the new US Ambassador sought the full cooperation of the President in discharging his duties.
Ambassador Haas, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, previously served as Acting Assistant Secretary and concurrently as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.
He also previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations.
Haas has also served as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative at the US Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), US Consul General in Mumbai, India, and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Other diplomatic postings include London, Rabat, Washington, Port-au-Prince, and Berlin.
He is the recipient of the State Department’s James Clement Dunn Award for Excellence and the Cordell Hull Award for Economic Achievement by Senior Officers.
Later, newly appointed High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Maldives Rear Admiral S.M. Abul Kalam Azad called on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.
During the meeting, the new High Commissioner sought the guidance and cooperation of the President in discharging his duties.