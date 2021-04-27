Didn’t do anything wrong: Mamunul tells court

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque told a Dhaka court on Monday that he had gone to Baitul Mukarram on 26 March at the request of a police deputy inspector general (DIG).
“On that day, I led the Jum’a prayer at Banglabazar mosque and learned that some devotees had gathered at the Baitul Mukarram,” Mamunul said.
“I went there at the request of a DIG and delivered a speech. I didn’t do anything wrong. We won’t go anywhere in the future at the request of police,” he added.
The state counsel said Mamunul cannot issue such statement but the court permitted him to continue.
Mamunul said the court could check his mobile call records to verify his claim.
His lawyer said the case filed at Paltan Police Station has wrong information about Mamunul.
Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury placed Mamunul on seven-day remand in two cases.
Inspector Moniruzzaman sought the court’s permission to show the Hefazat leader arrested in a 2013 case filed at Motijheel Police Station and 10 days to interrogate him. On the other hand, Inspector Kamrul Islam sought the court’s permission to show Mamunul arrested in a case filed with Paltan police over the 26 March violence at Baitul Mukarram.
The court also heard the bail plea of the Hefazat leader who was produced before the court after the completion of his seven-day remand in a vandalism case filed with Mohammadpur police in 2020.
After hearing, the court granted police four days to interrogate Mamunul in the Paltan case and three days in the Motijheel case.
On 18 April this year, a joint team of Tejgaon Division police and DMP’s Detective Branch arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasah in Mohammadpur.