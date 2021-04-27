Didn’t do anything wrong: Mamunul tells court

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque told a Dhaka court on Monday that he had gone to Baitul Mukarram on 26 March at the request of a police deputy inspector general (DIG).

“On that day, I led the Jum’a prayer at Banglabazar mosque and learned that some devotees had gathered at the Baitul Mukarram,” Mamunul said.

“I went there at the request of a DIG and delivered a speech. I didn’t do anything wrong. We won’t go anywhere in the future at the request of police,” he added.

The state counsel said Mamunul cannot issue such statement but the court permitted him to continue.

Mamunul said the court could check his mobile call records to verify his claim.