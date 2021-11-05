Bangladesh

Diesel price hike won't affect prices of essentials: Info minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday said hike in diesel price should not be used as an excuse to increase the prices of other essentials, reports UNB.

He made the remarks while exchanging views with reporters at his official residence in Minto road in the capital.

He said the diesel still sells cheaper in Bangladesh than in India. In the wake of the recent diesel price hike, some people are trying to spread confusion, the minister added.

Hasan, also the joint general secretary of the Awami League, said, there was no price hike of diesel and kerosene in the country in the last five and a half years. Bangladesh Petroleum Cororation (BPC) is facing huge losses in diesel due to the increase in the price of fuel oil in the international market, he said.

The government will take strict action if anybody tries to make confusion among the common people and increase the prices of other commodities, the minister warned.

