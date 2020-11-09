Digital healthcare, Shakti Foundation launch new digital health centres for women

Digital Healthcare Solutions (DH) and Shakti Foundation join hands to bring innovative healthcare solutions to Shakti borrowers and the surrounding community from 1 November.

DH and Shakti have installed new technology at 11 Shakti Medical Care Centers (SMCC), to upgrade them to Digital Women’s Health Centers with the intention of further evolving the services with new medical support for over 70 clinics, says a press release.

Shakti borrowers, and their families, can now access free unlimited MBBS physician consultations via call, chat or video call and specialist physicians including gynecologist, pediatricians, skin and medicine specialists.

All consultations are provided via video, where previous tests report and prescriptions can be shared, new prescriptions and onward care referrals to local hospitals are provided digitally and printed locally.

Rare or expensive medicines, and diagnostics, can be ordered digitally at certain centers.

In the first three days of piloting the service, over 100 women accessed appointments with the specialists, the press release says.



In addition, Shakti and DH have launched free digital physician support for all Shakti members, who can now avail unlimited Doctor calls- 08 000 111 000 (toll-free), chat and video call via the “Digital Hospital” app.

Up to 5,000 Shakti members are also trialing a new health plan from DH, combining unlimited access to physicians with Tk 20,000 free health cash back coverage on hospital costs, through DH’s Amra Shurokkhito package.

Andrew Smith, CCO of Digital Healthcare Solutions says, "The 11 Digital Women’s Health Centers have huge potential to bring top quality specialist advice to the heart of village or community via video.”

Imran Ahmed, deputy executive director of Shakti Foundation, says “Our partnership with Digital Health to bring quality health services and online consultation with specialists to marginalized women and their families even in remote areas is yet another example of Shakti leveraging technology to disrupt the status-quo and reiterating its commitment to ensure good health and overall empowerment of women.”

To know more about Digital Healthcare Solutions, call 08000111000 (toll-free) or visit dh.health.

Digital Healthcare Solutions (DH) is the provider of over 1 million online medical consultations in Bangladesh, while Shakti Foundation works for the financial inclusion and women empowerment of almost half a million women through micro and SME financing, health and other services.