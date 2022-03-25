Bangladesh

Diplomats visit Tungipara to pay tribute to Bangabandhu

Prothom Alo English Desk
Diplomats stationed in Dhaka visited Tungipara in Goaplganj on Thursday to pay homage to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam led the delegation of over 40 diplomats.

Faruk Khan, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, also accompanied them.

The diplomats observed a minute of silence after laying a wreath at Bangabandhu’s grave.

A prayer was also offered for the eternal peace of the souls of Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.

Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for arranging the visit tweeting: “A moving and insightful experience.”

The diplomats had the opportunity to see Bangladesh’s dream project Padma Bridge on their way to Tungipara.

“Another game-changer for inclusive and sustainable development,” the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki tweeted.

Padma Bridge is expected to be opened to traffic by June next, helping the government greatly boost transportation and connectivity across 21 southwestern districts.

