Diplomats visit Tungipara to pay tribute to Bangabandhu

Faruk Khan, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, also accompanied them.
The diplomats observed a minute of silence after laying a wreath at Bangabandhu’s grave.
A prayer was also offered for the eternal peace of the souls of Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.
Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for arranging the visit tweeting: “A moving and insightful experience.”
The diplomats had the opportunity to see Bangladesh’s dream project Padma Bridge on their way to Tungipara.
“Another game-changer for inclusive and sustainable development,” the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki tweeted.
Padma Bridge is expected to be opened to traffic by June next, helping the government greatly boost transportation and connectivity across 21 southwestern districts.