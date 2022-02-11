Dipu Moni reaches Sylhet to diffuse SUST crisis

Apart from Dipu Moni, deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmed are part of the team. They are slated to hold meetings with the students, teachers and different SUST organisations between 4:00pm and 7:00pm.

Their aim is to diffuse the ongoing crisis on the university campus. The three ministers will depart for capital Dhaka on a late-night domestic flight.

SUST students brought out a procession on the campus Thursday morning and marked with red handprints the place where police "attacked" them in front of IICT building on 16 January, said Shahriar Abedin, a student.