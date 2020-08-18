Directionless drive to root out drugs

Gunfights the only means

Under the leadership of the home ministry’s security services division, the drive was planned in 2018. At that time a decision was taken that tough action would be taken against those whose names are in three lists among five lists prepared by the Department of Narcotics Control, police, RAB, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and National Security Intelligence (NSI).

A question to the credibility of the drive was raised due to the government’s inaction against former member of parliament Abdur Rahman Badi. Although his name was on three lists, he and 30 members of his family were able to avoid arrests. Six months into the the decision was changed. The politicians involved in yaba trade were given an opportunity to surrender, and an order was given from the higher authorities to be tough against the rest.



Then 12 days into the drive, Teknaf municipal councilor Ekramul Haque was killed in a firing by RAB on 27 May 2018. A question was raised about the drive targeting the carriers of drugs instead of bringing the godfathers to book.

Ain o Salish Kendra gathered information of some incidents.

RAB shot dead Habibur Rahman, a resident of Lovelane in Chattogram on 17 May 2018, alleged his wife Marzina. A day before the incident, he was freed on bail. His wife claimed that her husband had to go to jail due to dispute over land with an influential man in the locality.

On the day of the incident, RAB picked up Habibur Rahman when he came out with his elder son after offering Zohr prayers at Baitul Falah Mosque.

He could not be traced at the Department of Narcotics Control, Detective Branch of police and Kotwali police station. Later at around 12am, news came that her husband was murdered at Barishal para. RAB took footage of CCTV cameras in the area, and assured of investigation of the killing. There are five cases related to drugs against Habib, Ain o Salish Kendra representative quoted the then officer-in-charge of Sadarghat police station Nezamuddin saying.