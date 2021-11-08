Dispose of child custody cases in 6 months: High Court

The High Court on Sunday directed family courts to dispose of cases filed over the custody of children in six months, reports UNB.

The law secretary and Supreme Court registrar general have been asked to deliver the directive to the family courts concerned.

A bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the directive, following a writ petition filed by a mother in Rangpur seeking custody of her child from her ex-husband.