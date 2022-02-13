Dispose of the case at family court by three months: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday ordered disposal of the case within three months over the custody of the two children of Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif and Japanese mother Nakano Erico at family court.

A five-member full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing a petition. During this period, the two daughters will stay with their Japanese mother Nakano Erico in Bangladesh, reports UNB.