Gang rape at MC College hostel

District AL seeks resignation of principal, hostel super

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Sylhet district unit Awami League demanded resignation of MC College principal Saleh Ahmed and hostel superintendent Md Jamal Uddin over the gang rape at the college hostel.

“We want the resignation of the incompetent and irresponsible college principal and the hostel super,” a press release signed by district AL president Md Luthfur Rahman and general secretary Nasir Uddin Khan demanded on Saturday.

Nasir told Prothom Alo that they looked into the situation after the incident.

“The role of the college principal and hostel super (in the incident) was not satisfactory at all. We’ve made the demand for sake of the reputation of the college,” he said.

The ruling party leaders question whether the college authorities took any security measures in the campus.

The press release questioned how the outsiders could enter the hostel when the college is shut due to coronavirus and also asked who backed the criminals.

The AL leaders said some criminals have tainted the image of the historic college.

The ruling party leaders condemned the heinous incident and urged the authorities to arrest all who are involved.

“Those who involved with the heinous crime can’t belong to any political party. Rapists don’t have any party. They are criminals, and that’s their only identity,” said the press release.

Around six activists of ruling AL’s student body Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly grabbed a 20-year-old woman while she was with her husband in a car and gang-raped her, holding her husband hostage at the college hostel in Tilagarh area of Sylhet on Friday night.

The gruesome incident took place in front of Block 7 of an MC College hostel room that the BCL men occupied since 2012.

The victim’s husband filed a rape case against nine including three unidentified persons in connection with the incident on Saturday morning.

Police arrested two accused Saifur and Arjun Sunday.

