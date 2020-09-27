District AL seeks resignation of principal, hostel super

Sylhet district unit Awami League demanded resignation of MC College principal Saleh Ahmed and hostel superintendent Md Jamal Uddin over the gang rape at the college hostel.

“We want the resignation of the incompetent and irresponsible college principal and the hostel super,” a press release signed by district AL president Md Luthfur Rahman and general secretary Nasir Uddin Khan demanded on Saturday.

Nasir told Prothom Alo that they looked into the situation after the incident.