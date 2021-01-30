Districts gearing up for vaccination drive

The first batch of coronavirus vaccine reached in Bogura on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

Officials from the district civil surgeon office received the packages of the vaccine around 10:00am on Friday after the load landed at Bogura.

According to the statement 54,000 people will be jabbed twice with the 108,000 doses of the vaccine starting from 7 February.

Bogura district deputy civil surgeon Mostafizur Rahman said we can inject around 54,000 residents in two doses with the received 108,000 vials (each vial contains 10 doses) of vaccine. The vials are now stockpiled in the district EPI store and law enforcement for security purpose.