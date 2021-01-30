Districts gearing up for vaccination drive

The first batch of coronavirus vaccine reached in Bogura on Friday, reports news agency UNB.
Officials from the district civil surgeon office received the packages of the vaccine around 10:00am on Friday after the load landed at Bogura.
According to the statement 54,000 people will be jabbed twice with the 108,000 doses of the vaccine starting from 7 February.
Bogura district deputy civil surgeon Mostafizur Rahman said we can inject around 54,000 residents in two doses with the received 108,000 vials (each vial contains 10 doses) of vaccine. The vials are now stockpiled in the district EPI store and law enforcement for security purpose.
Vaccination drive will kick off in 12 health complexes in Bogura on 7 February along with rest of Bangladesh. People enlisted with the app the government launched to register for coronavirus vaccine will be jabbed. Letters have been issued to the vaccine-receivers.
Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, Mohammad Ali Hospital, Police Lines Hospital, Bogura Sadar Upazila Health Complex and other health complexes will hold the drive in Bogura.
First consignment of vaccine landed in Sherpur around 7:00am Friday with packages containing 36,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine. Sherpur organised a 30-min protection chamber to keep the vaccinated in observation after they receive their shot. Some vaccination teams have been formed consisting of experienced nurses and physicians in 10 district headquarters and two vaccination teams in each of the four upazilas. There are a total of 72 trained volunteers with four people to support each team.
Meanwhile, Chapainawabganj received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday noon. According to the source, 48,000 people will be inoculated with their first shots with the 4,800 vials of coronavirus vaccine they received.
First batch of coronavirus vaccine was delivered in Meherpur around 9:00am on Friday morning amid stern security via a mini-cargo from Dhaka.
Faridpur General Hospital received 60,000 doses of the vaccine. Some 13 centres altogether will inject the vaccine to people of Faridpur.
First consignment of 48,000 COVID-19 vaccines will land Bagerhat on Sunday. The health department is prepared with vaccine storage, transportation and inoculating people. They organised a team of 200 nurses and 100 Secmo to jab the people of Bagerhat.
COVID-19 vaccination in Bangladesh
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination drive at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on 27 January. The vaccination programme is limited to five centers in the capital now, and nationwide inoculation will start on 7 February.
On 5 November, Bangladesh signed a deal with Serum Institute of India through BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals Limited to buy 30 million (3 crore) doses of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Oxford University and British drug-maker AstraZeneca.
As per the deal, the country is supposed to get 30 million (3 crore) doses of vaccine in six months as five million (50 lakh) doses will be transported every month.
For getting a shot, one will have to register on www.surokkha.gov.bd