Bangladesh logs two Covid deaths, 549 cases in 24 hrs

Two patients died of Covid-19 in 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 29,374, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, the number of detected coronavirus cases in the country, according to the DGHS, rose to 2,028,114 as 549 more cases were reported, after testing 3,961 samples, including rapid antigen tests.