Bangladesh wants more coordinated, proactive support from ASEAN

A courtesy meeting was held between foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday.
They discussed the issues of mutual interest, reasserting their commitment to further strengthening their excellent bilateral ties.
The two countries agreed to accelerate cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, aquaculture, fisheries, energy, health, pharmaceuticals, connectivity, ICT, tourism, halal trade, human resources development, youth and cultural exchanges.
While discussing the need for high-level visits to further cement the bilateral relations, Yusof expressed their keenness on arranging a Bangladesh visit for the sultan of Brunei which got postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Momen welcomed the proposal and both ministers agreed to take all necessary preparations.
The Bangladesh foreign minister is now on a three-day visit to Cambodia to attend the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) ministerial meeting.