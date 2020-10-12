DNCC mayor, wife test positive for coronavirus

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam and his wife Shaila Shagufta Islam have been infected with COVID-19, reports UNB.
As they were feeling unwell, their samples were given for corona test on Sunday morning, said MM Maun, public relations officer of DNCC.
Their test results were received at night, he said.
DNCC mayor's APS-2 Rishad Morshed has also been infected with coronavirus.
Bangladesh's coronavirus caseload stood at 278,266 on Sunday with the detection of 1,193 new cases until morning.
The health authorities also announced 24 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 5,524.