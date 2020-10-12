DNCC mayor, wife test positive for coronavirus

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam and his wife Shaila Shagufta Islam have been infected with COVID-19, reports UNB.

As they were feeling unwell, their samples were given for corona test on Sunday morning, said MM Maun, public relations officer of DNCC.

Advertisement

Their test results were received at night, he said.

DNCC mayor's APS-2 Rishad Morshed has also been infected with coronavirus.

Advertisement

Bangladesh's coronavirus caseload stood at 278,266 on Sunday with the detection of 1,193 new cases until morning.

The health authorities also announced 24 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 5,524.

More News

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

'Meghna hilsa is the best in the world'

Fishermen cast their net for hilsa in Meghna river in Madanpur, Daulatkhan, Bhola on 27 May.

Girls must be brought back to school

Girls must be brought back to school

China concerned at delay in Rohingya repatriation

China concerned at delay in Rohingya repatriation