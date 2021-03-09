DNCC steps to destroy mosquitoes in breeding grounds failed

The parks of Uttara sectors 11 and 12 would always throng with local residents in the evenings, but a visit to the area on Sunday Prothom Alo correspondent saw the parks vacant. The local people say that they no longer come to the parks because of the mosquitoes. They stay at home in the evenings, using mosquito coils, sprays and electric bats to kill the mosquitoes.

Why was Novaluron ineffective?

Under arrangement of DNCC, associate professor of Jahangirnagar University's zoology department, Tahmina Akhter, supervised a three-month experiment with Novaluron. It was said then that this insecticide could destroy the larva of insects which had chitin in their bodies. As mosquito larva contained chitin, Novaluron would be able to curb the breeding of the mosquitoes. It was also said that the substance would remain effective in water up till 90 days.

If that was so, there should have been no Culex in the city now. But reality is quite the contrary. Whether it is the high-end areas of Gulshan, Banani and Uttara, or the relatively lesser developed areas of Mirpur, Mohammedpur, Mohakhali, Khilkhet, or even the newer areas of the city corporation like Beraid, Dumuni, Uttarkhan and Dakkhikhan, the mosquitoes are everywhere. The city residents feel this is the worse ever mosquito menace they can remember.

Secretary general of Gulshan Society, Shukla Sarawat, told Prothom Alo, "We are benumbed. I have never seen so many mosquitoes in my lifetime. It is as if man has been defeated by mosquitoes."

She said she had no idea that the product Novaluron had been used in Gulshan Lake.

Jahangirnagar teacher Tahmina Akhter, speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, said, "When I tested the product, I told the city corporation back then that its formulation would not be effective in our context. The moment it was placed in the water, it sank to the bottom. If it floated or if arrangements could be made to keep it afloat, then perhaps it would be effective in ditches or closed water bodies."