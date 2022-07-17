Two dengue patients die, 53 hospitalised in 24 hours

With two deaths, total number of dengue death this year rose to three, the DGHS said adding this year, the first death from dengue was reported on 21 June.
With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 1,723 while some 1,498 patients were released from the hospitals.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.
The World Health Organization classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.