Two dengue patients die, 53 hospitalised in 24 hours

Two dengue patients died while 53 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours, (till 8:00am today).

Of total new dengue cases, 35 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka city while 18 were admitted outside the capital city, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

With two deaths, total number of dengue death this year rose to three, the DGHS said adding this year, the first death from dengue was reported on 21 June.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 1,723 while some 1,498 patients were released from the hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The World Health Organization classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.

