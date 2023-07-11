EU can send as many observers as it wants: EC tells delegation

The election commission has said the European Union will be able to send as many observers as they want in the upcoming national election to be held in December or January next year.

"We have told the visiting EU election exploratory mission that we have no objection in this regard," EC secretariat additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told newsmen after a meeting with the EU delegation at the Nirbachan Bhaban on Tuesday morning.

The EC official said the EU delegation has wanted to know about the preparation of the 12th parliamentary election.

