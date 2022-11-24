Bangladesh, EU keen to sign “partnership cooperation” deal

Mora noted the impressive growth of Bangladesh over the last one decade and said the launching of political dialogue between the two sides is a very good beginning for the next stage of cooperation.

“We are opening a new chapter in our relationship. It is important for us to work with our partners together,” he said, adding that this is the recognition of the impressive achievements of Bangladesh.

The two sides met for the first time in such high level political dialogue for providing strategic guidance and intensifying foreign and security policy cooperation.

State minister Alam led the Bangladesh delegation at the dialogue while Deputy Secretary General of EEAS Mora led the EU side.

Issues of shared interest such as peacebuilding, conflict prevention, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine issue, connectivity, climate change, trade, security and counter-terrorism were discussed at the dialogue.

Issues related to the Rohingya crisis were also discussed both on security and humanitarian perspectives.

The EU side highlighted their efforts to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis as Bangladesh seeks safe and quick repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

State minister Alam said the EU signed similar agreements (partnership cooperation agreement)with the major Asean economies.