Documentary on ‘Badyobhumite Ekdin’ to be screened Friday, Saturday

A documentary titled ‘Badhyobhumite Ekdin’ (One Day in a Killing Field) will be screened in Liberation War Museum auditorium at Agargaon in the capital on Friday and Saturday, reports BSS.

The documentary was made on the atrocities and genocide carried out by Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators during 1971 Liberation War.

Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury is the director and producer of the two-hour documentary which got the government’s assistance.

It will be screened twice on Friday -- at 10.30am and 3.30pm and thrice on Saturday -- at 11:00am, 2:00pm and 4.30pm.

Entry tickets can be collected from Pathak Samabesh Centre at Shahbagh, Bengal Boi at Dhanmondi and Liberation War Museum.

