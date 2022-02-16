DoE DG reports to HC: 319 illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 surrounding districts

A total of 318 illegal brick kilns are running in Dhaka and four other in neighbouring districts -- Gazipur, Manikganj, Narayanganj and Munshiganj while 95 were shut down through mobile courts conducted by the Department of Environment (DoE).

Director general (DG) of DoE Abdul Hamid presented the information while appearing before a virtual bench of justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Iqbal Kabir on Wednesday following a writ petition.

Hamid told the court that a list of illegal brick kilns had been sent to the court.