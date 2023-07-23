PM Hasina arrives in Rome to attend UN Food Systems Summit

In a media briefing on 20 July, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) - “Cooperation in the Field of Energy” and “Cultural Exchange Programme” are likely to be signed between Bangladesh and Italy.

He also said the prime minister is scheduled to address the official opening of the conference at the FAO Headquarters as the Special Guest Speaker on 24 July.

Heads of state, heads of government, agriculture specialists, food producers, scientists, researchers and other stakeholders from different countries will attend the forum.

After the opening ceremony, the prime minister will participate in the plenary session titled “Food Systems and Climate Action”.