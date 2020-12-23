Domestic help found dead at cop’s house in Keraniganj

Police on Monday evening recovered the body of a teen domestic help from the residence of the Kolatia police outpost in-charge, inspector Ashikuzzaman, in Kolatia area of Keraniganj, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Sonia Aktar Jannati, 16, daughter of one Md Shakil Mia of Gopalganj.
Sub-Inspector of Kolatia police outpost Chunnu Mia said Jannati had been working as a domestic help at Ashikuzzaman’s house for the past three years.
The girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan after her mother who recently came to visit her, scolded her for spending too much time talking over phone, Mia said.
Mujammel Hossain, inspector of Keraniganj Model Police Station said the body has been sent to hospital for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case has been filed by the mother.