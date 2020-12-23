Domestic help found dead at cop’s house in Keraniganj

Police on Monday evening recovered the body of a teen domestic help from the residence of the Kolatia police outpost in-charge, inspector Ashikuzzaman, in Kolatia area of Keraniganj, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Aktar Jannati, 16, daughter of one Md Shakil Mia of Gopalganj.

Sub-Inspector of Kolatia police outpost Chunnu Mia said Jannati had been working as a domestic help at Ashikuzzaman’s house for the past three years.