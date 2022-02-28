Don't leave the election field, fight like Zelenskiy: CEC to political parties

The CEC came up with this remark on Monday at a conference at the election commission (EC) office in Agargaon of Dhaka.

The former senior secretary said the role of political parties is essential for holding a free and fair election.

Habibul Awal said to the political parties, "Don’t leave the field. Stay on the ground though it will be difficult to do. The Ukraine president could flee the nation, but he didn’t do that. Rather he said he will fight against Russia."