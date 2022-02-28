Don't leave the election field, fight like Zelenskiy: CEC to political parties

The CEC came up with this remark on Monday at a conference at the election commission (EC) office in Agargaon of Dhaka.
The former senior secretary said the role of political parties is essential for holding a free and fair election.
Habibul Awal said to the political parties, "Don’t leave the field. Stay on the ground though it will be difficult to do. The Ukraine president could flee the nation, but he didn’t do that. Rather he said he will fight against Russia."
The CEC claimed the election field is also a war where competition is inevitable. If there is a competition, some scuffles will take place. The EC will deploy the law enforcement agency in a bid to control these brawls.
“You have to guard the voting station. You should not leave the centre seeing the strength of a certain party. All political leaders and activists will have to take positions in the respective polling centre. If you don’t stay at the centre, then the other group will keep casting their votes freely. The EC doesn’t want this. The EC wants competition," Kazi Habibul Awal added.