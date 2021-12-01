Don’t leave your workplaces: Health minister to expats, especially those living in Africa

Amid the global scare over the new ‘Omicron’ variant of coronavirus, health minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday urged the expatriates, especially those who are living in Africa, to avoid travel and stay in their respective workplaces, reports UNB.

“People coming from Africa must undergo a14-day quarantine. If 20,000 people from Africa come to the country at a time then it won’t be possible to put them under institutional quarantine,” he said.