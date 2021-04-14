Don’t step out of home unless essential: IGP Benazir

Inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has instructed the heads of all units of police to firmly enforce the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government from 14 to 21 April.

The IGP gave these instructions during a video conference with all commissioners of police, range DIG (deputy inspector general), superintendents of police and officers-in-charge, on the control of the spread of coronavirus as well as on the occasion of Ramadan on Tuesday, said a media statement issued by assistant inspector general (media and public relations) of Police Headquarters Sohel Rana on Wednesday.

The statement said, the IGP said no one should step out of home unless essential during the Covid-19 restrictions. And if anyone must leave home carry, they should carry the police’s movement pass. People must wear masks and follow other health rules while going out for any emergency.