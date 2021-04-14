Don’t step out of home unless essential: IGP Benazir

Inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has instructed the heads of all units of police to firmly enforce the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government from 14 to 21 April.
The IGP gave these instructions during a video conference with all commissioners of police, range DIG (deputy inspector general), superintendents of police and officers-in-charge, on the control of the spread of coronavirus as well as on the occasion of Ramadan on Tuesday, said a media statement issued by assistant inspector general (media and public relations) of Police Headquarters Sohel Rana on Wednesday.
The statement said, the IGP said no one should step out of home unless essential during the Covid-19 restrictions. And if anyone must leave home carry, they should carry the police’s movement pass. People must wear masks and follow other health rules while going out for any emergency.
The IGP also ordered the police officials to carry out the government’s restrictions with patience and prudence. He said uninterrupted movement will have to be ensured for transport carrying food, medicines, manufacturing goods and other emergency services.
IGP Benazir emphasised the need for regular monitoring on social media and taking necessary legal action to check the spread of rumours on Covid-19, lockdown and hurting religious sentiment on the occasion of Ramadan and preventing the uploading of misleading posts, comments or photos aimed at destroying communal harmony by any person or vested group.
Farmers can travel from one district to another district to harvest the boro crop, under special transport arrangements by the respective district administration, the IGP said.
The IGP vowed that no extortion or 'toll' collection will be tolerated on the highway during Ramadan. He said no congregation for Jumma and regular prayers or iftar parties were allowed inside or outside mosque during Ramadan. Surveillance must be increased to prevent the distribution of posters and leaflets by the banned militant outfits on the occasion of Ramadan. Avoiding gatherings to distribute zakat, fitra and food on the occasion of Ramadan, he added.
Benazir Ahmed many people may leave Dhaka and other cities for villages in the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and security of their city residents will have to be ensured during this period. Crowds of home bound people may increase in railway stations and launch and bus terminals at that time. Police patrol will have to be increased to ensure law and order at these places.
The IGP instructed the police officials to cooperate with the authorities concerned to prevent any artificially manipulated price hike of essentials during Ramadan. He also instructed to take measure against loud horns and high speed vehicles on Ramadan nights.
The IGP said police members will have to follow health rules to carry out their duties and ordered the all unit chiefs to ensure the matter.