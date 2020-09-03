DPDC 'corrupt' MD Dewan awarded for 'integrity'

Managing director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC), Bikash Dewan, has won an integrity award in recognition of his dedication and efficiency in carrying out duties.

Power division secretary Sultan Ahmed handed over the award on 26 August after the power division under the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources had selected Bikash for the award.

Earlier, DPDC came into discussion introducing inflated electricity bills and extracting the extra charges from clients amid the coronavirus outbreak. The award came just after a few months of the controversy.